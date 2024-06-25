David Warner’s Retirement Officially Confirmed As Australia's Campaign In T20 World Cup 2024 Concludes

Hyderabad: Australia opener David Warner’s retirement from T20Is was confirmed with the team’s exit as a result of Afghanistan defeating Bangladesh by eight runs in the last Super 8 clash. Australia needed Bangladesh to beat Afghanistan for them to enter the top four but unfortunately, it didn’t happen and Warner’s career came to an end without a proper farewell.

The left-handed batter had declared before the start of the competition that he would bid farewell to international cricket after the conclusion of the competition. Warner’s last knock was against India where he managed to amass six runs before being dismissed by left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Warner did miss out on a farewell match but Josh Hazlewood had shared some words of praise for the Australian opener. "We'll definitely miss him around the group, out in the field and off the field,” Josh Hazelwood said after the team's loss to India in the Super 8 clash.

"(An) amazing all-format career. It's sort of been a slow burn with Test cricket ODI cricket and now T20. So, life without him, we've sort of gotten used to it a little bit … it's always different when you lose a player that's been there for so long,” added Hazlewood.

Australia will next tour England for the white-ball series and all eyes will be on their choice of opener for T20 World Cup in the absence of Warner. The series will begin in mid-September.

Then, the Australian side will play the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and a new combination of openers in Test cricket will be tried by the team in the marquee series.