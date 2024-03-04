Wankhede Stadium to Host Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The iconic Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai will host the Ranji Trophy final of the 2023-24 season which will feature domestic giants Mumbai. The second finalist is yet to be decided.

The second semi-final between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh is underway at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium, Civil Lines in Nagpur. The winner of the second semi-final will face 41-time Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai in the summit clash at the picturesque venue.

The development was confirmed to ETV Bharat by a senior Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) office bearer. The Ranji Trophy final will be played from March 10 and it will be a five-day affair.

Domestic giants Mumbai stormed into the Ranji Trophy final after defeating Tamil Nadu by an innings and 70 runs in the semi-final, which was played at the Bandra Kurla Complex ground in Mumbai. This will be Mumbai's 48th appearance in the Ranji Trophy final. Mumbai are led by discarded India batter and domestic stalwart Ajinkya Rahane.

The Wankhede Stadium has hosted several marquee clashes, including the 2011 ODI World Cup final. India batter Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Shardul Thakur are expected to be in Mumbai's playing XI for the summit clash. Mumbai is in good form and should have the advantage of playing at their home ground.