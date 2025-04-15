ETV Bharat / sports

Wankhede Stadium To Have Stands Named After Rohit Sharma, Ajit Wadekar And Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: The iconic Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai, which has hosted several memorable matches, including the 2011 ODI World Cup final which was won by India, will now have stands named after star batter Rohit Sharma, former India skipper late Ajit Wadekar and former International Cricket Council (ICC) and BCCI chief Sharad Pawar.

The decision was taken during the 86th Annual General Meeting of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) held here on Tuesday.

MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap in a media statement said, "Another key resolution passed during the AGM was the approval of the naming of stands at Wankhede Stadium, a proposal initially put forward by Milind Narvekar and seconded by Jitendra Awhad. The house unanimously approved the following stand namings: Grand Stand Level 3: Shri Sharad Pawar Stand, Grand Stand Level 4: Ajit Wadekar Stand and Divecha Pavilion Level 3: Rohit Sharma Stand."

"Further, in a heartfelt tribute to Late Amol Kale, the match day office at the MCA Pavilion will now be known as the MCA Office Lounge in memory of Amol Kale," Hadap added.

According to Hadap, a major highlight of the meeting was the decision to increase the corpus for affiliated clubs to Rs. 75 crores, with a forward-looking plan to enhance it to Rs. 100 crores in the coming years.

"This significant move is aimed at strengthening grassroots infrastructure and supporting the long-term growth of cricket across the city," the MCA Secretary said.