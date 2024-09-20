Wankhede Stadium Golden Jubilee Celebrations on January 19, 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Mumbai Cricket Association on Friday announced that the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the famed Wankhede Stadium will be held on January 19, 2025.



This decision was taken during the Apex Council meeting of the MCA, which was chaired by President Ajinkya Naik. Wankhede Stadium, which is located in South Mumbai, houses the headquarters of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The picturesque venue has hosted several memorable games in the past, including the 2011 ICC World Cup final where India defeated neighbours Sri Lanka to lift the coveted Trophy.



Another game which was played at the Wankhede Stadium and remembered for ages is the 1990-91 Ranji Trophy final which was won by Haryana by 2 runs. An image of a weeping Dilip Vengsarkar on the pitch is still fresh in the minds of cricket buffs. Haryana had defeated Mumbai to win the title. The MCA also announced that the ticket prizes for the upcoming Test to be played between India and New Zealand in October 2024 would be the same as the ones for the Test, which was played in 2021, between the two countries.

"Prices for the upcoming Test match (November 1 to 5) will remain the same as those of the 2021 match," a senior MCA official said.