Wankhede Golden Jubilee: From MSD Hitting WC Winning Six To Dilip Vengsarkar Crying Like A Child

By Nikhil Bapat

Mumbai: With the kind of fanbase cricket enjoys in India, the sport is like a religion and the players are no less than deities. Also, in such a scenario, the venues get immense importance as they host some of the remarkable cricketing moments. Situated off the well-known Marine Drive in South Mumbai is one such location which has been the host of iconic cricketing moments. It was the same stadium where MS Dhoni hit the winning six in the final of the 2011 World Cup and a loud cheer of the Indian supporters echoed through the venue. Also, it was the same venue where Dilip Vengasarkar cried like a child after losing the 1991 Ranji Trophy final.

One of the most picturesque stadiums in India, Wankhede is set to enter a new phase as it has completed 50 years. Thus, BCCI will host a show which includes musical performances by Ajay-Atul, music composers and a laser show on Sunday.

Wankhede stadium not only plays a role in providing nostalgia to countless Indian fans with iconic moments stored in its memory lane but it has been a key location for BCCI - Indian cricket’s governing body as their headquarters is at the venue. Also, the stadium is the home ground of several stalwarts like the late Ajit Wadekar, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, who went on to lead India.

Not only fans but cricketers, commentators, administrators and journalists also have fond memories of the grand stadium, which was renovated for the 2011 ODI Cricket World Cup, which was co-hosted by India.

The 1991 Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Haryana was an intense battle, and the latter won by only two runs. Deepak Sharma played a whirlwind knock of 199 runs in the first innings for Haryana while Dilip Vengsarkar played a valiant knock of unbeaten 139 for Mumbai during the chase in the second innings. Mumbai came agonisingly close to the target but Abey Kuruvilla’s kept them two runs short of the target. It led to Vengsarkar crying like a child who had lost his favourite toy.

Former India player and cricket manager Lalchand Rajput, who was also part of the fixture recalled one of his memories from his debut season. Rajput contributed with a knock of 74 runs in the first innings.

"It was the last ball of the over, we needed three or four runs to win. Dilip Vengsarkar was batting on 130 or 140 and since he had a cramp, I was the runner for him. We asked Abey Kuruvilla, who was playing his debut match, to play the last ball. There was pressure and the crowd. He connected the ball, which went to the square leg, I was shouting no...no...and Abey was run out. We all cried on the pitch," Rajput told ETV Bharat.

"Wankhede Stadium is definitely a special place for me as my cricket career started here. This ground is like how Lord's is for England, as I started my career here. I have scored many runs here and by playing in the Ranji Trophy I made it to the India team. I have many special memories,” recalled Rajput.

"I was playing a Ranji Trophy game against Maharashtra in my debut season, it was my second or third match. In the second inning, I had scored a hundred. We had to score 240 in 40 overs and it was a big score then. Those were the days of points system and if we achieved the target in 40 overs, we would have got full points. I scored a hundred and Sandeep Patil made 60-odd runs and we crossed the line in 36-37 overs.”

"My cricket started from there and Sunil Gavaskar lauded us. That was my first hundred. After that, I was the first batsman to get a hundred in each innings of the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone. My last Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai against Haryana was also memorable and it was played at the same ground - the 1991 Ranji Trophy final," added Rajput, who has also coached several teams like Zimbabwe and Afghanistan.

Former Mumbai wicketkeeper and coach Sulakshan Kulkarni, who has played 65 first-class matches, shared his favourite memories at the historic ground and one of them came against Haryana.

"Both the memories are as a player. The first one is the 1993-94 Ranji Trophy season under Ravi Shastri. Mumbai won the title after 10 years. Mumbai won the title in 1994 after 1984 and it was of special importance. Mumbai was not used to such a long wait and it was the longest wait ever," Kulkarni, who resides in Thane, told ETV Bharat.

"Ravi Shastri had led a young team to a championship and that victory was very very special. The final took place against a very experienced Bengaluru team, comprising Ashok Malhotra, Arun Lal, and Sourav Ganguly. We won after 10 years," added Kulkarni.

"That was the second-best record for India and fourth-best in the world. I became the second Indian wicket-keeper to score a century and claim six catches in an innings. In the first innings, I took six catches and scored 130 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. This happened in the 1996-97 Ranji Trophy season. I have won four titles at the Wankhede, two Ranji Trophy and two Irani Cups," elaborated Kulkarni.

For former Mumbai stumper and coach Vinayak Samant, the Ranji Trophy winning final in 2002-2003 season, against Tamil Nadu, played at Wankhede stands out.

"It was my debut season for Mumbai after playing for Assam. Chandu Sir (Chandrakant Pandit) was the coach, we had won the final. I had taken a brilliant catch by jumping on the leg side. We played the final against Bengal, which had Sachin Tendulkar, Ajit Agarkar, and Zaheer Khan. That was a special match. In the semi-final, I and Amol had scored runs. Bengal had Saurav Ganguly and Manoj Tiwari," said Samant.

Senior Cricket Administrator Prof Ratnakar Shetty, fondly known as Prof, recalled that India winning the ODI World Cup, was a proud moment for him and the history being unfolded at the Wankhede Stadium

"Golden Jubilee of Wankhede Stadium is a proud moment for all of us associated with the MCA. Thanks to Barrister (S) Wankhede and his colleagues MCA has a stadium of its own and is self-reliant," Shetty told ETV Bharat.

"As the Tournament Director for ICC CWC 2011 and Treasurer of MCA was actively involved in the refurbishment of Wankhede Stadium which was to stage the final match. One of the happiest moments in my life was to see Dhoni lift the World Cup and this Wankhede Stadium entered the record books as it was the first time that a host country had won the World Cup. Wankhede Stadium is probably the only stadium in India to stage the final of the Cricket and Hockey World Cup," added Shetty.

Former Mumbai Cricket Association office-bearer Vinod Deshpande stated his journey through administrative roles

"My memory of the Wankhede Stadium is my journey from volunteer in 1987 to Vice President in 2017. I was the venue in charge for the 2011 ODI World Cup for the Wankhede Stadium and India won that World Cup, that was a proud moment for us as an entire country."

"In the 2016 T20 World Cup too, I was the venue in charge and Sachin Tendulkar's 200th Test, we asked it from the BCCI, I was the treasurer. I was also the in-charge of that match. The 2011 ODI World Cup, 2016 T20 World Cup and Sachin Tendulkar's farewell Test, all these are memorable moments. I was happy to be felicitated by the Mumbai Cricket Association for my 33 years of service," added Deshpande.

Noted commentator Milind Wagle has several memories but he says the 1991 Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Haryana, which the hosts lost by just two runs, is the best one.

"Because for a couple of reasons.. not just because Mumbai lost and Haryana won in a close encounter, but my colleague commentators were Karsan Ghavri, Salim Durani, who was my childhood hero, and Dr Milind Tipnis, a radio commentator, who was doing TV commentary for the first time. So I had a little of a burden to be the senior mentor," recalled Wagle, a known face in the sports industry.

"The match was historical. I would in fact say, that before Dilip's (Vengsarkar) innings, not many people knew, that Sachin (Tendulkar) scored a 96 in that match. He played a brilliant knock and Sanjay Manjrekar led the side brilliantly and then of course the Dilip and Aby partnership and Dilip cried like a child..," added Wagle.