Wanindu Hasaranga Spins Rajasthan Royals To Six-Run Win Over CSK Despite Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Fighting 63

Wanindu Hasaranga's exceptional bowling helped the Rajasthan Royals to their maiden win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in Guwahati on Sunday.
Rajasthan Royals' players celebrate their win against CSK (AP)
By PTI

Published : Mar 31, 2025, 9:13 AM IST

Guwahati: Wanindu Hasaranga’s brilliance derailed the Chennai Super Kings’ chase as the Rajasthan Royals sealed a six-run win in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led CSK’s fightback with a 44-ball 63 (7x4, 1x6), but Hasaranga’s (4/35) relentless strikes kept the chase in check, restricting them to 176/6. This is CSK's second successive defeat.

Ravindra Jadeja (32 not out from 22 balls) and MS Dhoni (16; 11b), who came in at No 7, provided late fireworks, but the target proved beyond reach.

Dhoni gave CSK hope with a six and a four in the 19th over, where Tushar Deshpande leaked 19 runs, with Jadeja finishing it off with a six. However, with 20 needed off the final over, Sandeep Sharma held his nerves to concede just 13 and dismissed Dhoni, courtesy of a stunning catch by Shimron Hetmyer, sealing RR’s win.

Earlier, Nitish Rana’s explosive 81 off 36 balls, laced with 10 fours and five sixes, had set RR on course for a 200-plus total.

However, CSK pulled things back in the final overs, with Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, and Khaleel Ahmed taking two wickets each, limiting RR to 182/9.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals 182/9; 20 overs (Nitish Rana 81, Riyan Parag 37; Noor Ahmad 2/28, Matheesha Pathirana 2/28, Khaleel Ahmed 2/38) b Chennai Super Kings 176/6 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 63, Ravindra Jadeja 32 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga 4/35) by six runs. PTI TAP KHS TAP KHS

