VVS Laxman Set To Become India Head Coach For South Africa Series

Hyderabad: VVS Laxman is set to be the head coach of the Indian team for their short white ball tour to South Africa according to a report published by Cricbuzz. He will coach the Indian side as national head coach Gautam Gambhir will be guiding the national side in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. According to the report by Cricbuzz, a top official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday.

The four-match series was not pre-planned but it was arranged by the BCCI and Cricket South Africa. India will play four T20Is in Durban, Gqeberha, Centurion and Johannesburg on November 8, 10, 13 and 15 respectively. The report mentions that the Indian side playing against South Africa will depart on November 4. The Indian team will leave for the Border Gavaskar Trophy on November 10-11.

BCCI announced a 15-member squad, captained by Suryakumar Yadav for the four T20Is on October 25.

Laxman is currently the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and has filled the position of the head coach in the past as well Rahul Dravid was busy with important tours. Along with Laxman, other coaching staff in NCA - Sairaj Bahutule, Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Subhadeep Ghosh will also accompany Laxman in South Africa. They were part of the India A side that took part in the Emerging Asia Cup Trophy.

India T20I Squad for South Africa Series: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan and Yash Dayal.