Virendra Singh Dhaulta Represents India in Kurash Training Program For International Referees

Kullu: The Kurash Training Program for International Referees is being held in Uzbekistan from April 21 to 28 and India is represented by Virender Singh Dhaulta of Himachal Pradesh. He is a lecturer in Commerce at Rajkiya Kanya Varisht Madyamik Pathshala, Solan.

50 people shortlisted from across the globe

Kurash is a traditional Central Asian martial art which has now been included in the coaching course. The sport is being trained by Tashkent Sports University in Uzbekistan. The selection of Virender Singh Dhaulta for the Kurash Training Program is a matter of great pride for Himachal Pradesh.

Kurash has only five international referees in India, one of whom is now Virender Singh Dhaulta. Dhaulta is the first person from Himachal Pradesh to be selected as an international referee for Kurash. In addition, Qurash has only 50 international referees selected worldwide. One of them is Virender Singh Dhaulta.

Devoted wholly to Kurash

The selection of Virender Singh Dhaulta in the Kurash Training Program not only reflects his achievements but also his dedication to the promotion of this ancient sport in the region and the country. Dhaulta has been constantly encouraging youth to play Kurash. Himachal Pradesh Kurash Association General Secretary Hardev Singh congratulated Dhaulata on the achievement.

Himachal players making waves in Kurash

Aarti Sharma and Chetan Kapoor of Solan district of Himachal Pradesh have brought glory to India by winning a silver medal in the South Asian Kurash Championship. This championship was organised in Cochin, Kerala. Despite the absence of Pakistan in the championship, players from South Asian nations performed excellently. Aarti Sharma won the silver medal in the 48 kg category while Chetan Kapoor won the silver medal in the 90 kg category. The successful performance from both players was due to the direction from Dhaulata of Solan and the coaching of Ashish Kumar of Himachal Pradesh. Hardev Singh also congratulated both the players for their excellent performances.