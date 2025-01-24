Virender Sehwag & His Wife Unfollow Each Other On Instagram; Aarti Makes Account Private

Hyderabad: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag and his wife, Aarti, have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

According to Hindustan Times, the couple has even stopped following each other on their Instagram profiles. The former India opener’s wife has been missing from his photographs shared on social media, which further adds fuel to the rumours of their separation. The report also claims that the couple has been "living separately for several months, and that divorce is likely on the cards."

Last year, Hardik Pandya and his Natasha Stancovic had unfollowed each other on Instagram and eventually decided to separate. We cannot make any comments about Sehwag and his wife's divorce until we receive official confirmation.

Sehwag and Aarti got married in 2004 and have two sons together, Aryavir and Vedant. The couple hasn’t made any official announcements yet but speculations are rife amongst the fans that all is not well in Sehwag’s personal life.

Although Sehwag hasn't yet removed photos with his wife, his last photo with Aarti on Instagram was on April 2023. Sehwag also shared no public post on his 20th marriage anniversary (April 22, 2024).

Sehwag, who has the second-most runs as an opener in Test cricket for India, has scored 8586 from 104 matches (180 innings) at an average of 49.34 with 23 hundred and 32 fifties. He boasts of a stunning strike rate of 82.23 and etched his name in the record books by becoming the first Indian batter to score a triple hundred in the format in 2004 against Pakistan in Multan. He scored another triple ton in 2008 against South Africa in Chennai and entered an elite list of players to have two triple centuries in Tests.

Sehwag's elder child Aryavir is currently playing domestic cricket. In November 2024, Aryavir scored an unbeaten century against Meghalaya in Cooch Behar Trophy. He smashed 34 fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 87.