Virat Kohli's Statue to Be Installed in Jaipur's Wax Museum

Jaipur (Rajasthan): On the occasion of World Heritage Day on April 18, a wax statue of star batter and former India captain Virat Kohli will be installed in Nahargarh Jaipur Wax Museum.

The first look of the wax statue was released on Friday. Anup Srivastava, Founder-Director of Jaipur Wax Museum, said that for the last year, there was a demand to make a statue of Virat Kohli from tourists, especially kids and youth who are crazy about the Delhi opener.

"Now that Virat has also become a sports icon for children and youth, what could be a better occasion than now when he has reached the highest level in world cricket, to install his wax statue. So, we also decided after batting great Sachin Tendulkar and former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a wax figure would be created for Virat," added Srivastava.

It is understood that the duo of Ganesh and Lakshmi have prepared the wax statue after about two months of hard work. The weight of Virat's wax statue is 35 kg while the height is 5 feet 9 inches. The costumes have been made by Bollywood designer Bodh Singh.

Srivastava added that a total of 44 wax statues have been installed in the museum so far. The Museum is created in an almost 300-year-old fort.

35-year-old Virat Kohli plays for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). He has 13,848 ODI runs and 8,848 Test runs with the highest score of an unbeaten 254.