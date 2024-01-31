Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Denies News Surrounding Their Mother's Health

Hyderabad: Star batter Virat Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli has denied all the rumours circulating in the cricket fraternity around his mother's health stating that she is fit and fine.

Virat Kohli, who had led India in the past, has decided to skip the first two Tests of the series against England due to personal reasons. After the decision from India's ace batter to do so, there were certain rumours that Kohli's mother was not well and so he had decided to skip the first two games.

However, his brother Vikas has denied all the rumours taking to his Instagram handle saying that their mother is fit and fine.

"Hello everyone I have noticed that there is this fake news about our mom’s health been circulating. Let me clear that our mom is fit and fine. Also, I would request everyone and also the media, not to spread such news without proper information. Thanks everyone for your concern (sic),” Vikas said in the post, shared on his Instagram handle.

Without Kohli, India suffered a defeat in the first Test by 28 runs as left-arm spinner Tom Hartley bowled a prolific spell in the match. Also, batter Ollie Pope played a pivotal role with the willow scripting a marvelous knock of 196 runs.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan reacted to India's defeat in the first Test and commented that the Rohit Sharma-led side could have avoided defeat under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.

India will have a tough situation ahead of them as they will face the English side in the second Test in the absence of batter KL Rahul and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who were ruled out due to injuries.