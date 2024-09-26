ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli Acknowledges Net Bowler's Bowling And Asked, 'Kitne Saal Ke Ho?'

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 39 minutes ago

Star India batter Virat Kohli was dismissed by a net bowler who hails from Lucknow twice in the nets ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur, starting from Friday. After completing his batting session, Kohli walked towards the net bowler and asked acknowledged his balls that troubled and went on to ask him- Kitne saal ke ho? ("How old are you?")

Star India batter Virat Kohli was dismissed by a net bowler who hails from Lucknow twice in the nets ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur, starting from Friday. After completing his batting session, Kohli walked towards the net bowler and asked acknowledged his balls that troubled and went on to ask him- Kitne saal ke ho? ("How old are you?")
Collage: Virat Kohli (IANS and ANI)

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Ahead of the second and final Test of the series against Bangladesh, India's former captain and batting stalwart, Virat Kohli was dismissed by the net bowler named Jamshed Alam twice during the practice session.

Kohli looked out of touch during his stay at the crease in both innings of the first Test. He even struggled against India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the nets before the opening encounter and now he got out twice against a net bowler from Lucknow named Jamshed Alam.

Following the incident, Kohli went on to ask him, "Kitne saal ke ho? (How old are you?)"

As the youngster was in the middle of cherishing his once-in-a-lifetime moment also acknowledged every delivery that troubled him in the nets.

"I bowled 24 balls to Virat Kohli. My speed was around 135 kmph and I got him out twice. The practice pitch was helping pacers, though the Kanpur pitch generally helps spinners. Virat Kohli told me, 'Well bowled bhai, kitne saal ke ho (How old are you)? I told him that I am 22. He replied, mehnat karte raho (keep working hard). I am over the moon after dismissing him," Alam told NDTV.

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur. It will start on Friday, September 27, 2024, 9 AM IST. India are leading the series with 1-0 and would be aiming to whitewash the visitors, sealing the second encounter.

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Ahead of the second and final Test of the series against Bangladesh, India's former captain and batting stalwart, Virat Kohli was dismissed by the net bowler named Jamshed Alam twice during the practice session.

Kohli looked out of touch during his stay at the crease in both innings of the first Test. He even struggled against India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the nets before the opening encounter and now he got out twice against a net bowler from Lucknow named Jamshed Alam.

Following the incident, Kohli went on to ask him, "Kitne saal ke ho? (How old are you?)"

As the youngster was in the middle of cherishing his once-in-a-lifetime moment also acknowledged every delivery that troubled him in the nets.

"I bowled 24 balls to Virat Kohli. My speed was around 135 kmph and I got him out twice. The practice pitch was helping pacers, though the Kanpur pitch generally helps spinners. Virat Kohli told me, 'Well bowled bhai, kitne saal ke ho (How old are you)? I told him that I am 22. He replied, mehnat karte raho (keep working hard). I am over the moon after dismissing him," Alam told NDTV.

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur. It will start on Friday, September 27, 2024, 9 AM IST. India are leading the series with 1-0 and would be aiming to whitewash the visitors, sealing the second encounter.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VIRAT KOHLI JAMSHED ALAMVIRAT KOHLIINDIA VS BANGLADESH 2ND TESTVIRAT KOHLI NET PRACTICEVIRAT KOHLI ASK KITNE SAAL KE HO

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.