Virat Kohli Acknowledges Net Bowler's Bowling And Asked, 'Kitne Saal Ke Ho?'

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Ahead of the second and final Test of the series against Bangladesh, India's former captain and batting stalwart, Virat Kohli was dismissed by the net bowler named Jamshed Alam twice during the practice session.

Kohli looked out of touch during his stay at the crease in both innings of the first Test. He even struggled against India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the nets before the opening encounter and now he got out twice against a net bowler from Lucknow named Jamshed Alam.

Following the incident, Kohli went on to ask him, "Kitne saal ke ho? (How old are you?)"

As the youngster was in the middle of cherishing his once-in-a-lifetime moment also acknowledged every delivery that troubled him in the nets.

"I bowled 24 balls to Virat Kohli. My speed was around 135 kmph and I got him out twice. The practice pitch was helping pacers, though the Kanpur pitch generally helps spinners. Virat Kohli told me, 'Well bowled bhai, kitne saal ke ho (How old are you)? I told him that I am 22. He replied, mehnat karte raho (keep working hard). I am over the moon after dismissing him," Alam told NDTV.

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur. It will start on Friday, September 27, 2024, 9 AM IST. India are leading the series with 1-0 and would be aiming to whitewash the visitors, sealing the second encounter.