RCB vs PBKS: Virat Kohli Talks About Test Cricket For First Time After Retirement

After RCB clinch IPL 2025 title, Virat Kohli appeals youngsters to play Test cricket.

Virat Kohli (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 4, 2025 at 7:03 AM IST

2 Min Read

Ahmedabad: Virat Kohli could not hold back his tears after winning the IPL for the first time in 18 attempts but urged all the youngsters to play Test cricket.

The Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday, June 3, clinched their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title by beating Punjab Kings by 6 runs at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium here. Virat Kohli is the only cricketer to play all 18 season for a single team finally lifted the trophy for his side.

However, the Test cricket devotee in him didn't lose the perspective that the format played in whites played with a red ball still ranks five notches above the T20 version of the game.

Kohli drew curtains on his illustrious Test career last month. He was ecstatic but said nothing is more satisfying than excelling in the traditional format.

"You know, this moment is right up there with the best moments I've had in my career. But it still marks five levels under Test cricket. That's how much I value Test cricket. And that's how much I love Test cricket," Kohli told the broadcaster moments. For him, the youngsters need to respect Test cricket.

"So I would just urge the youngsters coming through, to treat that format with respect. Because if you perform in Test cricket, you walk around anywhere in the world, people look you in the eye and shake your hand and say, well done, you played the game really well.

"So if you want to earn respect in World cricket all over, take up Test cricket, give your heart and soul to it," added Kohli, who has been the biggest promoter of Test cricket over the past 10 years.

He played 123 Tests, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries. As India's most successful Test captain, he led the team to 40 wins in 68 matches. Kohli expressed gratitude for the format that shaped his career and life.

