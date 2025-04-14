RR vs RCB: Virat Kohli Asks Rahul Dravid Not To Walk Towards Players After Match

Jaipur: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) returned to winning ways on Sunday, clinically beating the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The franchise strengthened their position in the points table with the fourth victory in six matches. Virat Kohli (62*) and Phil Salt (65) set the tone of the chase for RCB in the 174-run chase. Devdutt Padikkal (40*) also made a valuable contribution to his team’s victory.

After the fixture, RR head coach Rahul Dravid showed his sportsmanlike and gentlemanly side once and walked towards the RCB players to shake hands with the opposition players despite being on crutches. Kohli intervened and asked the former Indian cricketer to hold back, telling him that the players would come to him for the customary handshake.

RR coach smiled back and walked toward the RCB players to congratulate them after the win.

Dravid sustained an injury while playing in the KSCA Group 1 Division III fixture on March 2. The Rajasthan Royals head coach struggled after staying on the crease for a while and was retired hurt on 29 runs from 28 deliveries.

RR posted 173/4 while batting first in challenging conditions, but RCB hunted down the target thanks to fifties from Virat Kohli and Phillip Salt. Yashasvi Jaiswal played an unbeaten knock of 75 runs from 47 deliveries, while Dhruv Jurel also provided a handy contribution. With the victory, RCB climbed to the third position in the points table with eight points from the six matches. RR have earned four points from six matches so far in the competition.