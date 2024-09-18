Do you eat soaked almonds? : Virat Kohli Suggests Gautam Gambhir First Question For Rohit

Hyderabad: Batting stalwart Virat Kohli told to incumbent India coach Gautam Gambhir to ask a hilarious question to skipper Rohit Sharma when both men interact next time in an interview.

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) released a freewheeling interaction between Gambhir and Kohli on September 18, Wednesday, where both cricketers chatted about their careers and mindset.

The interaction, which was intended to put a full spot on all the 'spice and masala' between the duo, did deliver a few riotous conversations. Ending the interview on a funny note, the India head coach revealed that his next guest would be Rohit and asked Kohli what he should ask him first. "So Virat, the next guest is Rohit. What do you want me to ask? What should be the first question?" asked Gambhir.

In reply, the 35-year-old batter had a very comical answer as he told Gambhir to ask the captain if he is eating soaked almonds in the morning to help him remember things more. "I think it is a very simple question to Rohit. Ke subah bheege badam khate hai ki nahi (Do you eat soaked almonds in the morning.)" said Kohli.

After a huge laugh, the 42-year-old left-hand batter stated he would help Rohit to remember to come in at 11 am in the morning and not at night. "Ke subah 11 bhaje ke jagah, raat ko 11 bhaje na aajaye. (So that he comes in at 11 am in the morning and not 11 pm.)" said Gambhir.

"So, Rohit, that's the first question for you," said Kohli.

Many of the players who have played with him have shared incidents where Rohit forgot something as he had hilarious incidents of not being able to remember team changes, fumbles at the toss and leaving his things behind in the hotel room.

The Indian team will be in action on Thursday, September 19, 2024, when they take on Bangladesh in the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.