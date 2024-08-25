Thank You For The Memories: Virat Kohli Wishes Shikhar Dhawan On His Retirement

Hyderabad: Veteran India batter and former skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday extended his best wishes and thanked Shikhar Dhawan for the memories through a social media post.

Dhawan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, saying ""As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind!" He posted a video on his social media handles to declare his decision to quit the sport after being out of the national team since 2022.

"Thank you for the memories, unforgettable performances and always leading with your heart. Wishing you the best in your next innings, off the field Gabbar!," wrote Virat Kohli on his X handle.

Kohli also termed the southpaw batter as one of India's most dependable openers and asserted that his trademark smile will always be missed on the field, but the legacy will stay alive.

"Shikhar @SDhawan25 from your fearless debut to becoming one of India's most dependable openers, you've given us countless memories to cherish. Your passion for the game, your sportsmanship and your trademark smile will be missed, but your legacy lives on," Kohli added.

Dhawan and Kohli were part of India's batting trinity alongside Rohit Sharma as they used to carry the weight of the inexperienced middle-order in the absence of players like Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, and others. They amassed 73 centuries together during the period 2013 to 2019 where the other countries including England (70), South Africa (69), and Australia (62) saw fewer centuries than this trio had amassed.