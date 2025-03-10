'I Consider Myself...' : Reacts Virat Kohli Following India's Champions Trophy Triumph

Dubai: Following triumph in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, India’s key players Virat Kohli shared their thoughts, reflecting on the journey, performance, and the emotions of lifting the prestigious ICC trophy. This was India's third Champions Trophy title and second successive trophy win. Before this emphatic win, India were the joint winner with Sri Lanka in 2002, then won in 2013 under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Speaking on Star Sports, Virat Kohli about winning the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 after a 12-year hiatus. "It’s been a long time since we've had a Champions Trophy, and the format is really good. This was our aim. After a tough tour of Australia, we came here and won a big tournament, which has once again boosted our confidence as a team. Throughout the tournament, different players stepped up in different matches," said Kohli.

"There were moments in past tournaments where we weren’t able to finish games or capitalize on crucial situations. But this time, we learned from those experiences. That’s why you back experienced players—they have faced these moments before, and when you apply those learnings and work hard, you get a chance to turn things around. The way KL (Rahul) finished in the last two matches is a testament to that experience," he added.

The 35-year-old emphasised the point that when you fail to cross the line before and find yourself in the same situation, you desire to get one more chance to turn your fortune.

"When you’ve been in those situations before and couldn’t cross the line, there’s always a desire to get another opportunity and overcome it. And that’s exactly what we did. One thing we kept emphasizing throughout the tournament was focusing on our skills—how good we are, not how good the opposition is. Despite all the challenges, this is why you play the game—for these big tournaments. Winning four ICC titles is truly a blessing, and I consider myself very lucky to have played for so long and achieved this," Kohli added.