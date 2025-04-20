Virat Kohli Scripts History, Becomes Player With Most Fifty Plus Scores In IPL History

Mullanpur: Virat Kohli etched his name in the history book yet another time as he became the player with the most fifty-plus scores in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved the incredible milestone during the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium here in New Chandigarh on Sunday, April 20.

Virat Kohli surpassed former Delhi Capitals batter David Warner to achieve the milestone. Kohli reached fifty off 43 balls. He now has 67 fifty-plus scores to his name, the most by a player in the history of the tournament. Virat Kohli took 252 innings to achieve the milestone. David Warner, who went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction, has racked up 66 half-century-plus scores. Former Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan stands at number 3 in the list with 53 fifty-plus scores.

Meanwhile, Kohli became the second cricketer in the world to score 100 fifties in T20 cricket. He achieved a significant feat during the clash between RCB and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Savai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday, April 13. He has added another one to the tally now.

The 36-year-old batter is now only behind former Australian swashbuckling opener David Warner, who was the first batter to achieve a historic milestone. Warner, who went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega-auction, has 108 fifties to his name in T20 cricket. However, he is currently leading the franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Most Fifties In IPL By A Player

Virat Kohli - 67

David Warner - 66

Shikhar Dhawan - 53

Most Fifties In T20 Cricket By A Player