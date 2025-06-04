Virat Kohli Achieves Couple Of Major Records During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final

Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting stalwart Virat Kohli registered a new record to his name during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final, becoming the player with the most fours in the history of the cash-rich league.

While the title clash was not very special for Virat with the bat, he struggled to find his full rhythm during a knock of 43 in 35 balls, with three fours at a strike rate of just over 122, he still managed to get a record to his name. At one point, it felt that Kohli's knock might be the difference between the two sides, but luckily bowlers did an exceptional job to guide RCB to their maiden title win and beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 6 runs.

Virat now has scored 771 fours in 267 matches and surpassed former Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Shikhar Dhawan (768). During this season, he ended his campaign with 657 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.75, with a strike rate of 144.71, with eight fifties. His best score this season is unbeaten 73.

In addition to this, he became the player with most runs against a single opponent, PBKS, in the 18-year history of IPL. The 36-year-old has the most runs by a single player against PBKS, having amassed 1,159 runs at an average of 36.21 in 36 matches with a strike rate of 132.60. He has scored a century and six fifties against PBKS, with the best score of 113. His lone century against PBKS came in a rain affected game that was reduced to 15 overs while playing with stitches in his hand - a testament to his resilience and unwavering commitment. He has outdone his own record of 1,146 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson (3/48) applied timely breaks with the ball, while Yuzi Chahal (1/37) also prevented batters from attacking.

While Virat (43 in 35 balls) tried to keep the innings together, skipper Rajat Patidar (26 in 16 balls), Jitesh Sharma (24 in 10 balls) and Liam Livingstone (25 in 15 balls) upped the attack enough to help RCB post 190/9 in 20 overs.