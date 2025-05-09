Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Salute Indian Armed Forces After BCCI Suspend IPL 2025

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli paid tribute to the Indian armed forces amid rising tensions with Pakistan, after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where terrorists opened fire on tourists. Several Indian sportspersons have also expressed their support and wished for the safety of the armed forces leading the counter-strikes.

"We stand in solidarity with, and salute our armed forces for fiercely protecting our country in these difficult times. We are forever indebted to our heroes for their unwavering bravery and heartfelt gratitude for the sacrifices they and their families make for our great nation. JAI HIND," Virat Kohli said in a post on social media.

Apart from Kohli, India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma urged the nation to support the armed forces by remaining calm and following safety advisories during the crisis.

"I salute our brave armed forces for their courage and commitment. At a time when the nation is on edge, they continue to stand tall for us all. Let us support them by remaining calm and following all safety advisories," Rohit wrote.

Amid the rising tensions with Pakistan, the BCCI decided to suspend IPL 2025 with immediate effect. Even the 58th match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was called-off midway in Dharamsala on Thursday. The players and spectators were evacuated from the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, which is close to the border.