Exclusive | Virat-Rohit Need One Or Two Good Knocks To Silence Critics: Wriddhiman Saha

Kolkata: He is regarded as one of the finest wicket-keepers the country has ever produced. Repeatedly earning plaudits for his spectacular show behind the stumps, Wriddhiman Saha has been an integral part of the Indian cricket team till he was forced to hang up his boots in 2021.

During his 12-year international career, Saha has rubbed shoulders with all luminaries of the game, including friends and colleagues Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the most talked about cricketers in the modern age. The 40-year-old praised both Virat and Rohit and stood by them even at this hour when calls to axe them from the squad are getting louder with time.

In that context, Saha was asked if there was any cricket left in Virat and Rohit. "Of course they have... I was playing till 37. Now they both are also 36-37. Rohit scored a brilliant 100 the other day while Virat made 50. Before that, they may have been struggling in one or two series. That can happen to many. Besides, if they perform again, everyone's opinion will change," Saha told ETV Bharat a couple of days ahead of India's Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh in Dubai.

The Champions Trophy is set to begin on February 19 in Pakistan. India though will play their fixtures in Dubai. Before that, the recently retired Wriddhiman said this in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat on co-players Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma.

It may be noted that India played three one-day matches against England in February. Rohit scored a century in the second ODI at Cuttack while Virat Kohli made a fifty in the third at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Taking that into account, Saha placed his faith in long-time friends Virat and Rohit. Along with this, his message to the former and current captains of Team India through ETV Bharat, "The way Virat-Rohit have played with authority for so long if they perform, the team wins... Let them perform in every match like that."

The former Bengal skipper himself has donned the big gloves with sheer authority in the Indian team for a long time. His show behind the stumps and his immaculate glove work earned accolades even from unexpected quarters. An India captain, who was one of his die-hard supporters, attributed him with the moniker 'Superman Saha'. And this 'Superman' is fully aware of the dressing room environment ahead of litmus tests. Therefore, he is optimistic that Gautam Gambhir's boys will fare well in the upcoming Champions Trophy.

"When we played tough tournaments or big matches, the atmosphere inside the dressing room was always intense. When we had an opponent like Pakistan, the dressing room wore a different look. Whereas let's say we have been losing to teams repeatedly, the whole team gets inspired... Like we lost to New Zealand here 3-0. When India plays New Zealand next, they all will charged up to give it back to the Kiwis," Saha went on.

India are clubbed in Group A in the Champions Trophy and that also includes Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand. After taking on Bangladesh on February 20, India are set to lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in the most high-octane match of the competition on February 23. India's last opponents in the group league is New Zealand and the game will be played on March 2.

Always heralded as a great team man, Saha wants a total team effort in the Champions Trophy. "I always want India to win. There is a lot of individual talent in the team. More than that, if the team wins a match with the contribution from everyone, it will be even better," Saha felt.

Saha made his debut for India in 2010. In the next 11 years, he has stood behind the wicket in 40 Test matches and nine ODIs donning the big gloves. If statistics are anything to go by, he is one of India's finest wicketkeepers of all time. Even if one prepares a list of the top wicketkeepers in the world, his name will figure in the list too. So, it's no wonder he has to answer queries about wicketkeeping.

Following in his footsteps, Rishabh Pant is the first-choice wicketkeeper in the Indian team. When Rishabh was ruled out due to injury, KS Bharat and Dhruv Jurel did the duties. Recently, Sanju Samsons and Jitesh Sharmas have been turning out in blue jerseys in T20Is. But who does Saha see as his successor? "Rishabh Pant is there. Then there is Dhruv Jurel," pat came the reply.

However, knives are often out for Pant for his fitness. Asked that, Saha recalled the tragic accident that put Pant in the backseat. "The one who came after the injury and playing is a big deal," Saha said and mentioned Pant and Jurel as the first two in the list of the best wicketkeepers that the country has at the moment. Significantly, he then added, "Among those I have played with domestically, batting comes first. Then the keeping skills. That is a mixture of both good and bad," Saha didn't mince his words.

On the personal front, Saha was asked whether he quit the game a bit early. He said, “I am 40 now. How long will I play? Now I have nothing to prove or achieve. But whoever plays in my place, may have something to gain. It can help him for another year or two to showcase his talent if I am there."

"If I play on, talented ones will have to wait in the wings. In that case, it is a big loss for them. When I have nothing to gain, it is not proper to carry on. There is no point in occupying a place," Saha signed off.