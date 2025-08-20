ETV Bharat / sports

Bizarre! Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Disappear From Latest ICC Rankings

Hyderabad: The recently released rankings from the International Cricket Council have witnessed a bizarre phenomenon as two of India's stars, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, disappeared from the list. The Indian duo, who have already retired from Tests and T20Is, found themselves missing from the latest ICC ODI rankings.

Last week, Rohit was placed in the second position with a tally of 756 points in the ODI rankings. Kohli was in fourth place with 784 rating points. Now, Shubman Gill is at the top of the rankings with 784 rating points, while Shreyas Iyer is at sixth with 704 points. The other Indian in the top 20 is KL Rahul, who is at 13th with 638 points. Surprisingly, the recent update shows none of Rohit nor Kohli in the list in a seemingly technical glitch.

Neither Rohit nor Kohli have played any international cricket since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Their last appearance for India came in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand.

When do players disappear from the ICC rankings?

Virat and Rohit missing from the rankings seems to be a technical glitch. However, there are certain conditions in which a player can be removed from the top 100.