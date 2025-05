ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket Ahead Of The Series Against England

Hyderabad: Star India batter Virat Kohli has stepped away from Test cricket ahead of the upcoming five-match series against England. The 36-year-old made the announcement on his Instagram handle on Monday. His retirement comes a few days after Rohit Sharma had bid adieu to red-ball cricket. India will now play the series against England with an inexperienced batting unit as two key players Rohit and Kohli will be missing from the series.