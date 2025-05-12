'269 Signing Off'; The 'King' Leaves Test Cricket While Boasting Impressive Numbers

Hyderabad: When teams go through a transition period, the star players of the team step away from the game one by one. Such is the case with India and Virat Kohli is the latest name to join former India captain Rohit Sharma who recently retired from the Tests. The young boy with tattoos on his forearms, an angry young man attitude in his personality and the boiling aggression was facing the tune of the West Indies bowlers in 2011 when he entered the Test arena. He had just arrived on the international stage but in the coming years, the right-handed batter carved such a legacy that the cricket world will miss his services for sure.

The 36-year-old was criticised for showing a lot of aggression on the field but the lad is much more composed and mature 14 years later.

Virat Kohli Test career (ETV Bharat)

For the Indian cricket fans, it was Sunil Gavaskar in the earlier days for whom they would turn on their Television sets. In the later years, Sachin Tendulkar emerged as the hero of Indian cricket. Afterwards, the Delhi-based cricketer Virat Kohli rose through the ranks to take Indian cricket by storm.

Virat Kohli Unique Test Records

Kohli owns the highest score by an Indian captain in Tests, having scored 254* versus South Africa in 2019.

The 36-year-old is the only batter to have scored at least one double-century in four consecutive Test series.

Most double hundreds (7) as a Test captain

Virat Kohli unique records (ETV Bharat)

Virat Kohli’s career progression

Kohli played only five Tests in his debut year and scored two half-centuries as well showing glimpses of his talent. But, the right-handed batter started racking up runs with consistency in the upcoming years till 2019. Kohli’s average never was always above 40 each year and he was shattering records after records in the international career. However, a lean patch started in his career in 2020 and the star Indian batter faced a lot of criticism. Kohli only had 2023 where he was impressive like his vintage version scoring runs with an average of 55.91.

Virat Kohli's year wise career progression (ETV Bharat)

Ruling the field against South Africa and Sri Lanka

Kohli dominated the South African and Sri Lankan bowlers in Tests and so, boasts an impressive average against both the countries. In his first tour to South Africa in 2013, the Indian batter announced his arrival in testing overseas conditions with scores of 119 and 96 at the Wanderers, Johannesburg.

Virat Kohli's performances in different countries (ETV Bharat)

While taking on tough challenges from South African bowlers Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel on a lively pitch, Kohli showed solid technique to handle the pace and bounce from the surface.

Most successful Indian Test captain

Compiling runs with consistency was his usual business, but the context in which he contributed to the Indian Test cricket was far bigger.

He introduced an aggressive brand of leadership in Test cricket and developed a unit of fast bowlers who can wreak havoc on foreign soil. He was the first Indian captain to win a Test series against Australia in Australia. Also, in the Test series against England in England in 2021 India was leading by 2-1 but the last match was postponed due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the Indian camp. The last match was played later but India lost in it and the series was drawn at 2-2.

Overall, Kohli captained India in 68 matches leading them to 40 wins, 17 defeats and 11 draws. He has the highest win percentage as an Indian Test captain.