Virat Kohli To Play County Cricket? Middlesex Shows Interest In Signing India Star

County Championship team Middlesex has confirmed its interest in acquiring the services of ace India batter Virat Kohli after his retirement from Tests.

Virat Kohli in county cricket for Middlesex
File Photo: Virat Kohli (IANS)
Hyderabad: The cricket fans might see Virat Kohli playing in County Cricket as Middlesex have shown interest in signing the India star for the upcoming season. Kohli bid adieu to Test cricket on May 12 and announced his decision through social media handles. The 36-year-old represented India in 123 Tests, scoring 9230 runs including 30 centuries and 31 fifties.

The right-handed batter released a lengthy statement on May 12 and announced his decision to quit Test cricket. However, according to a report by the Guardian, Alan Coleman, director of cricket at Middlesex, has confirmed the interest of the county side to sign Kohli for the upcoming season.

“Virat Kohli is the most iconic player of his generation, so of course we are interested in having that conversation,” said Coleman.

Middlesex play their home matches at the iconic cricket ground of Lord’s. Previous. South African cricketer and Kohli’s RCB teammate played for them in 2019 in the T20 Blast. Also, Kane Williamson will be playing for them in the second half of the current season.

Kohli might not play in the T20 Blast and the Hundred as his contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) doesn’t permit him to do so. However, he can feature in the County Championship or Metro Bank Cup if Middlesex acquires his services. Also, if he joins Middlesex, the team will have international stars in Test cricket in the form of James Anderson and Virat Kohli.

The team will face Lancashire at Old Trafford during the mid-summer pool of matches.

