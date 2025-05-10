Virat Kohli Drops Retirement Update; Reportedly Informs BCCI

Hyderabad: Former India captain Virat Kohli has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) his decision to retire from Test cricket ahead of the upcoming tour of England. The India vs England series will be played from June 20 and Kohli has communicated his decision to the BCCI officials a few days back according to the media reports.

However, the board has urged him to rethink his decision around the Test retirement. Kohli’s announcement comes only a few days after Rohit Sharma bid adieu to red-ball cricket. Both Kohli and Rohit had stepped away from T20Is after India’s World Cup triumph last year in Barbados.

The selection committee is expected to select the Indian squad for the Test series against England. The series between India and England will mark the beginning of the new World Test Championship cycle. If Kohli retires before the England test tour, the Indian team will be without considerable experience in the batting unit, as the Indian team will include the likes of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Virat Kohli experienced a rough patch during the 2024-25 Test season and amassed only 190 runs in just five Tests. Although he scored a century in Perth, he managed to rack up 85 runs across the remaining four matches. It was a challenging tour for Kohli, who had previously dominated the batting charts on Australian soil.

The right-handed batter was in superb form in the recently suspended IPL 2025 amassing 505 runs from 11 matches, with a strike rate of 143.46 including three fifties.

The 36-year-old has featured in the 123 Tests scoring 9230 runs with an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries. However, his average dipped in the last five years, when he scored 1990 runs in 37 games including three centuries.