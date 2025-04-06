The Ro-Ko Bond: Virat Kohli Opens Up On His Friendship With Rohit Sharma

Mumbai: Star batter Virat Kohli explicitly on his bond with his long-time teammate and India ODI and Test skipper Rohit Sharma, said that there’s always been a trust factor between them as they have relied on each other to do the job of winning matches for the team.

Kohli and Rohit will next meet each other on the field when Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on five-time champions Mumbai Indians in a crucial IPL 2025 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

"I think it's a very natural thing to take place when you play with someone for so long and you share so much of your insight of the game. Initially, you're learning from each other; you're kind of growing in your careers at probably the same time, and you share all kinds of queries and questions. So there's a lot of back and forth that happens and also the fact that we worked very closely in terms of the leadership for the team. So there were always ideas discussed and more or less we would end up being on the same page in terms of what the gut feel of that particular situation or that particular game demands," said Kohli in a video posted on RCB’s X account on Sunday.

Kohli and Rohit have been involved in many iconic moments and have won numerous matches for India. They have won ICC Champions Trophy 2025, 2024 T20 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy together. Both ended their T20I careers at the same time after winning the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup.

"There's a trust factor that builds in terms of you can rely on each other to do the job for the team. We have enjoyed our time playing together for so long for India. We were able to make our careers that long because when we were young, as I said, it was not certain that we were going to end up playing for 15 years for India. The journey was so long and consistently (going on). So, very, very, very grateful and very happy for all the memories, all the moments that we've shared and continue to do so," concluded Kohli.