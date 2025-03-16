Don't Want To Sit Alone And Sulk: Virat Kohli Takes Dig At BCCI On Family Restrictions Rule

Bengaluru: Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli explicitly spoke about BCCI's new rule on restricting families traveling or staying with them while players are on tour.

According to the new policy released by the Indian cricket board after India's back-to-back Test series defeats, 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand at home and 1-3 series against Australia down under, says that players' partners and children would only be allowed to join them on tours lasting more than 45 days after the first two weeks, with their stay limited to 14 days. Since this restriction is applied, India has won 4 T20Is out of five and not lost a single ODI from the 8 games they have played so far.

"It's very difficult to explain to people how grounding it is to just come back to your family every time you have something intense, which happens on the outside," Kohli said at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit before IPL 2025, as quoted by was quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"I don't think people have an understanding of what value it brings to a large extent. And I feel quite disappointed about that because it's like people who have no control over what's going on are kind of brought into conversations and put out at the forefront that, 'oh, maybe they need to be kept away,'” Kohli said.

The 36-year-old also emphasised the point that the presence of families on tours helps players take responsibility for their game in a better way.

"If you ask any player, do you want your family to be around you all the time? You'll be like, yes. I don't want to go to my room and just sit alone and sulk. I want to be able to be normal. And then you can really treat your game as something that is a responsibility. You finish that responsibility, and you come back to life,” Kohli added.

Virat Kohli played a crucial part in India's record third Champions Trophy triumph, being the second leading run-getter for India after Shreyas Iyer. During the tournament, he added a plethora of records to his belt, including most catches for India in ODI cricket and the fastest to 14,000 ODI runs landmark.

With the Champions Trophy triumph, Virat Kohli now has four ICC titles under his kitty that includes 2011 ODI World Cup, 2013 & 2025 Champions Trophies and 2024 T20 World Cup, the joint most with Rohit Sharma.

However, Kohli's wife Anushka was seen in the stands during the game between India and Pakistan and the Champions Trophy final. Apart from her, Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira were also seen while Ravindra Jadeja's daughter and wife Rivaba, Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh's fathers, and Mohammed Shami's mother were also present at the venue.