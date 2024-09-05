ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Highest Tax Paying Cricketers; Six Players Feature In The List

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 16 hours ago

A list of the highest tax-paying personalities in the county has been released by Fortune India. According to the list, the Indian cricketing duo of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni pay the highest tax while a total of six cricketers feature in the whole list.

Indian cricketers to pay high tax
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni were amongst highest tax cricketers (ANI)

Hyderabad: India’s ace batter Virat Kohli has topped the list of highest tax-paying personalities in the country released by Fortune India. In the list of personalities paying the highest amount of tax for the financial year 2023-24, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are the top two sports personalities.

The report has claimed that Kohli paid ₹66 crore in the financial year 2024. The amount is about three times more than the price IPL’s costliest pick Mitchell Starc got. Starc was bought for a price of ₹24.75 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the IPL auction 2024.

Overall. Kohli is in fifth place amongst the celebrity taxpayers as the top four comprise of actors Shah Rukh Khan ( ₹92 crore), Vijay ( ₹80 crore), Salman Khan ( ₹75), and Amitabh Bachchan (71 crore).

Kohli, who is currently taking a break from the cricketing duties is way ahead of the other Indian sportspersons in the list. The next sportsperson in the list was former India skipper MS Dhoni who pays an amount of ₹38 crore in taxes. He is in seventh place on the list.

Apart from Kohli and Dhoni, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is the third sportsperson to feature in the top 10 list. Tendulkar, who holds the record for most runs in the ODIs and Tests paid an amount of ₹28 crore as tax.

Former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly is 12th in the list with a tax amount of ₹23 crore. The list also includes Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant. Hardik paid tax worth ₹13 crore while Pant paid an amount of ₹10 crore in taxes.

Top celebrity taxpayers (Financial Year 2023-24)

  1. Shah Rukh Khan- ₹92 crore
  2. 'Talapathy' Vijay- ₹80 crore
  3. Salman Khan- ₹75 crore
  4. Amitabh Bachchan- ₹71 crore
  5. Virat Kohli- ₹66 crore
  6. Ajay Devgn- ₹42 crore
  7. Mahendra Singh Dhoni- ₹38 crore
  8. Ranbir Kapoor- ₹36 crore
  9. Sachin Tendulkar- ₹28 crore
  10. Hrithik Roshan- ₹28 crore
  11. Kapil Sharma- ₹26 crore
  12. Sourav Ganguly- ₹23 crore
  13. Kareena Kapoor- ₹20 crore
  14. Shahid Kapoor- ₹14 crore
  15. Mohanlal- ₹14 crore
  16. Allu Arjun- ₹14 crore
  17. Hardik Pandya- ₹13 crore
  18. Kiara Advani- ₹12 crore
  19. Katrina Kaif- ₹11 crore
  20. Pankaj Tripathi- ₹11 crore
  21. Amir Khan- ₹10 crore
  22. Rishabh Pant- ₹10 crore

