Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Highest Tax Paying Cricketers; Six Players Feature In The List

Hyderabad: India’s ace batter Virat Kohli has topped the list of highest tax-paying personalities in the country released by Fortune India. In the list of personalities paying the highest amount of tax for the financial year 2023-24, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are the top two sports personalities.

The report has claimed that Kohli paid ₹66 crore in the financial year 2024. The amount is about three times more than the price IPL’s costliest pick Mitchell Starc got. Starc was bought for a price of ₹24.75 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the IPL auction 2024.

Overall. Kohli is in fifth place amongst the celebrity taxpayers as the top four comprise of actors Shah Rukh Khan ( ₹92 crore), Vijay ( ₹80 crore), Salman Khan ( ₹75), and Amitabh Bachchan (71 crore).

Kohli, who is currently taking a break from the cricketing duties is way ahead of the other Indian sportspersons in the list. The next sportsperson in the list was former India skipper MS Dhoni who pays an amount of ₹38 crore in taxes. He is in seventh place on the list.