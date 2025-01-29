ETV Bharat / sports

Concern For Team India In Champions Trophy: 8 Key Players Including Virat Kohli Have Never Played ODIs In UAE

Out of the 15-member Champions Trophy 2025 squad, India's eight players have not played the ODI match in UAE while 3 have played only 1.

Out of the 15-member Champions Trophy 2025 squad, India's eight players have not played the ODI match in UAE while 3 have played only 1.
Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami and 6 other India champions trophy 2025 squad players have not played ODI in UAE (AFP)
Hyderabad: The eagerly awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is around the corner and India will begin its preparation for the marquee event with Men in Blue scheduled to play all their matches in the UAE, a major concern arises—8 out of the 15 players in the squad have never played an ODI in the region, while three others have only featured in a single match. With the tournament set to take place in uncertain conditions whether the ball will spin or pacers will get seam movement under lights, the team will be required to adapt tactically, otherwise, this lack of experience of not playing ODIs could impact India’s chances of winning the title.

India’s ODI Experience in UAE: A Reality Check

Among India’s top-order batters, only Indian captain Rohit Sharma has an exceptional ODI record in the UAE, having amassed 317 runs in 5 matches at an average of 105.66 including a century and two fifties. However, key players like Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Mohammad Shami have never played an ODI in the region.

KL Rahul (1 match, 60 runs), Hardik Pandya (1 match, did not bat), and Ravindra Jadeja (1 match, did not bat) have minimal experience. In addition to this, there have been plenty of cricketers including Rohit, Virat, Gill, Pant, and KL Rahul who are struggling with their forms while 3 of the 6 specialist bowlers in the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav are coming from an injury and would be interesting to see how they perform.

However, there is a small hope that allows fans to hope for the best. Among the three bowlers who will be making a comeback after injury, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah have performed well in UAE conditions, having picked up 10 wickets in 6 matches and 8 wickets in 4 matches respectively.

Can T20 Experience Compensate for ODI Inexperience?

While many Indian players have featured in T20Is in the UAE, including IPL and T20 World Cup matches, the transition to ODIs is not straightforward.

T20 cricket requires aggressive batting and short bursts of bowling, whereas ODIs demand patience, strike rotation, and sustained pressure. Under the striking heat and immense humidity, players, especially the bowlers will have to work hard to keep their energy levels high for the entire 50 overs. The UAE surfaces tend to slow down, making spinners effective in the middle overs, but it also provides help for pacers under light. Players unfamiliar with these conditions in ODIs may struggle to adjust.

Can India Still Win the Champions Trophy?

Despite these concerns, India has a history of adapting quickly. The presence of experienced campaigners like Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav and Bumrah could help guide the team. However, how well the younger and less experienced players handle the slow pitches and high-pressure situations will determine India’s fate.

With limited time and matches to prepare, India’s ability to adjust to the format and conditions will be the key to their Champions Trophy campaign. India will begin their campaign with a match against Bangladesh on February 20. Rohit Sharma and Co. will next square off against their arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23 and the third game will be against New Zealand on March 3.

The two-time champions India are the runners-up of the previous edition which was on by Safaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan in 2017.

India's Champions Trophy Squad Players Record In ODIs In UAE
PlayerMatches Runs AveragesWicketsAverageEconomy
Rohit Sharma5317105.66---
Virat Kohli0-----
Shubman Gill0-----
Yashasvi Jaiswal0-----
Shreyas Iyer0-----
KL Rahul16060---
Rishabh Pant0-----
Hardik Pandya1DNB-0-4.5
Ravindra Jadeja1DNB-211.54.6
Axar Patel0-----
Kuldeep Yadav6--1023.74.08
Washington Sundar 0-----
Jasprit Bumrah4--8163.67
Mohammed Shami0-----
Arshdeep Singh0-----

