ETV Bharat / sports

Kindness, Chivalry, Respect: Virat Kohli's Three One-Word Posts In An Hour Create Buzz

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Virat Kohli on Wednesday made three one-word posts within one hour on his X handle, something which was very rare of him. His action has created a lot of buzz among his fans who started reacting to his posts immediately.

Virat Kohli on Wednesday made three one-word posts within one hour on his X handle, something which was very rare of him. His action has created a lot of buzz among his fans who started reacting to his posts immediately.
Virat Kohli (IANS)

Hyderabad: Ahead of the India's first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai, batting stalwart Virat Kohli has made three one-word posts on his social media handle, that created a lot of buzz as his fans quickly started reacting on Wednesday.

Kohli took to his X handle on 9 am and wrote, "Kindness." Just after 31 minutes of the first post, he posted another one word tweet: "Chivalry." He didn't stop there and made another a one word post, this time the word was "respect."

More to follow...

Hyderabad: Ahead of the India's first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai, batting stalwart Virat Kohli has made three one-word posts on his social media handle, that created a lot of buzz as his fans quickly started reacting on Wednesday.

Kohli took to his X handle on 9 am and wrote, "Kindness." Just after 31 minutes of the first post, he posted another one word tweet: "Chivalry." He didn't stop there and made another a one word post, this time the word was "respect."

More to follow...

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VIRAT KOHLIVIRAT KOHLI X POSTSINDIA VS BANGLADESHIND VS BAN FIRST TESTVIRAT KOHLI SOCIAL MEDIA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.