Kindness, Chivalry, Respect: Virat Kohli's Three One-Word Posts In An Hour Create Buzz

Hyderabad: Ahead of the India's first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai, batting stalwart Virat Kohli has made three one-word posts on his social media handle, that created a lot of buzz as his fans quickly started reacting on Wednesday.

Kohli took to his X handle on 9 am and wrote, "Kindness." Just after 31 minutes of the first post, he posted another one word tweet: "Chivalry." He didn't stop there and made another a one word post, this time the word was "respect."

More to follow...