Virat Kohli Confronts Australian Reporter In Melbourne For Breaching Family Privacy

Melbourne: Star India batter Virat Kohli was seen at the centre of the controversy on Australian soil as he got into a heated exchange with Australian reporters according to 7News Melbourne. The incident took place on Thursday when Kohli landed in Melbourne with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma.

According to India Today, a journalist from Australia’s Channel 7 was capturing the video of the family after which Kohli got angry on the Australian media. He was specifically upset about the intrusion of his privacy by the paps. Kohli then approached the journalists and confronted them for filming his family without prior permission.

'With my kids, I need some privacy yeah?, You can't film without asking me," he was seen telling the reporter.

Under Australian law, there aren't any restrictions on filming celebrities in public spaces which rose to the complication.

Virat Kohli did not travel with the rest of the entourage from Brisbane to Melbourne. The former Indian skipper was travelling with his family during the trip ahead of the fourth Test.

Notably, two of the key Indian players, Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been travelling separately with their families on the tour.

Kohli has been struggling with his form for a long time. He smashed a hundred in the series opener but hasn't lived up to the hype throughout the series. Kohli has amassed just 126 runs from six innings with an average of 30. Barring the hundred in the Perth Test, Kohli racked up just 26 runs from five innings.

The series between India and Australia is levelled at 1-1 currently with two more Test matches to go. The result of the series is likely to impact the chances of both the teams to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.