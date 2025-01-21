Virat Kohli Likely To Play In Ranji Trophy After 13 Years; Confirms Availability For Upcoming Fixture

Hyderabad: Ace Indian batter Virat Kohli is likely to return to the Ranji Trophy after 13 years as he has made himself available for Delhi’s final group match against Railways. Delhi will lock horns against Railways on January 30. Kohli last played a Ranji Trophy clash against Uttar Pradesh in 2012. The right-handed batter failed to make it for the clash against Saurashtra due to a neck sprain but he has conveyed DDCA (Delhi Cricket Association) off his availability for the next match according to the news agency PTI.

"Virat has conveyed to DDCA president (Rohan Jaitley) and team management that he is available for the game against Railways," Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh told PTI.

In a new set of directives issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the board has made it mandatory for all players to participate in domestic cricket.

Kohli’s teammate in the national side, Rishabh Pant will also return to the tournament after six years when he will take the field in Rajkot. India skipper Rohit Sharma will also play in Mumbai’s fixture against Jammu and Kashmir.

Other Indian cricketers including Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja will also be part of their Ranji Trophy teams in the next round of the Ranji Trophy for their respective sides.

Kohli has featured in the 23 fixtures for Delhi and has scored 1574 runs with an average of 50.77. While playing for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy, Kohli smashed five hundreds. He was impressive in the 2009-10 season scoring 374 runs across three fixtures with an average of 93.50.