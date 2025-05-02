Virat Kohli Comes Up With Clarification Around Liking Pictures Of Actress Avneet Kaur

Hyderabad: Former Team India captain Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle on Friday and issued a clarification after he was at the centre of the limelight for liking the photos posted by the fan page of actress Avneet Kaur. Many social media users have claimed that the right-handed batter had liked the image posted by the account.

He blamed the Instagram algorithm for the likes given from his account and stated that there was no intention behind it.

"I'd like clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding (sic),” he wrote on his social media handle.

On May 2, several netizens observed that Kohli’s verified Instagram handle was among the likes on the post uploaded by the fan page. The post soon went viral with many fans reacting on it. Some ignored it as a technical glitch, while some made speculations about the cricketer. However, the like in question has disappeared.

Virat Kohli is currently playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025. They are in second place in the points table with seven wins across 10 matches. They are levelled with the table-toppers Mumbai Indians in terms of points, but are lagging behind on the basis of net run rate.

Kohli will be seen in action on Saturday as RCB will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru. CSK have become the first team to be eliminated from the race to the playoffs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.