Virat Kohli: I Never Tried To Overshadow Anyone

Hyderabad: Star batter Virat Kohli began the Indian Premier League (IPL) in incredible fashion, hitting two fifties in four matches and is the leading run scorer for his side with 164 runs. Under the new leadership of Rajat Patidar, mentor Dinesh Karthik and coach Andy Flower, Kohli has led the charge in the new Royal Challengers Bangalore line-up as the batting revolves around him.

Speaking ahead of the RCB's game against Delhi Capitals (DC), who have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, on Thursday, the 36-year-old reflected on the past few weeks of his career where he won the Champions Trophy 2025, and said that he has always tried to execute the role given to him by the team.

Kohli did incredibly well in the group stage of the Champions Trophy, hitting a century vs Pakistan. In the semi-final of the tournament, Kohli's 84-run knock was crucial in the team's nervy win over Australia. Speaking about his batting, Kohli said that he has never tried to overshadow anyone in his life.

“If you look at how things panned out even recently, in one of the Champions Trophy games, Shreyas (Iyer) took charge. It was never about ego. At that time, if I was in rhythm, in the flow of the game, I naturally took the initiative. If someone else was better placed to take the lead, they would do it. It was never about trying to overshadow anyone or suddenly feeling like I don't have the ability. It’s always been about understanding the game situation - and that’s something I’ve always taken pride in. I want to play according to what the situation demands,” Virat Kohli said ahead of RCB's match against DC.

Reflecting on his initial years with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli spoke about how his career trajectory shifted once he found consistency and a fixed position in the batting order. “In my first three years with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, I didn’t get many opportunities to bat in the top order. I was usually sent in lower down. So, I wasn’t really able to crack the IPL in a big way early on, apart from the occasional impactful knock," said Kohli.

"But the 2009 season felt a bit better for me. The pitches that year suited my game—the ball was coming onto the bat nicely, and I could play my shots more freely. It was definitely an interesting phase in my career. From 2010 onwards, I started performing more consistently, and by 2011, I was regularly batting at number three. That’s when my IPL journey really began to take shape,” he added.