Virat Kohli To Come Out Of Retirement For 2028 Olympics? India Star On Retirement U-turn

Bengaluru: Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli, one of the greatest batters in the game of cricket, was at his candid best speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit on Saturday, March 15.

Kohli spoke at length in the session moderated by the former England cricketer Isa Guha about playing in the LA 2028 Olympics, on his love for Chole Bhatoore, chances of another Test tour to Australia, plans after retirement, and how India could, in the years to come, become a major sporting powerhouse.

Asked about his plans after taking retirement from all formats, Kohli said that he might travel more in his free time but did not exactly know how things would pan out, sharing that he had questioned the same thing to one of his friends as well.

Virat Kohli has taken retirement from T20I cricket following India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. He continues to play in ODIs and Test cricket.

"I actually don't know what I will be doing post-retirement. Recently, I asked a teammate the same question and got the same reply. Yeah, but there may be a lot of travelling. I had asked the same question to one of my friends, and he had also replied with the same answer," Virat Kohli said.

On Guha's query whether he will come out of T20 retirement to play in the upcoming Olympics 2028, the Indian batter joked that he would step out of retirement only on one condition: if India were playing in the gold medal match in the biggest sporting event in the world.

"So many T20 leagues are played all over the world, and I think that IPL has definitely played a massive role in that as well. It has brought cricket to a stage where it is part of the Olympics. It's a great opportunity for some of our guys," said Kohli on cricket's inclusion in the Olympics.

"Can't we coax you out of retirement?" asked Esha Guha.

To answer her question, Kohli said, "No. For the Olympics? Maybe? If we are playing for the gold medal, I may come back for one game (laughs). Get a medal and come back home. It is a great thing. To be an Olympic champion would be a magnificent feeling, the first of its kind."