'Paani Pilata Hai Ye': Virat Kohli Hilariously Mocks Musheer Khan During RCB vs PBKS Qualifier 1 Match

Hyderabad: It was that night when everything Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) touched turned gold. They first bowled out one of the formidable batting lineup of the IPL 2025, Punjab Kings, to a meagre total of 101 runs and recorded the biggest chase by a team in the playoffs in terms of balls remaining in IPL 2025 qualifier 1 here in New Chandigarh on Thursday, May 29. With this win, RCB stormed into the IPL final after a prolonged gap of nine years.

Firstly, captain Rajat Patidar, who played as an impact player for previous three games due to finger injury, came out for a toss while pacer Josh Hazlewood made a return after missing four games on the trot. Then they produced a stunning bowling performance, followed by brutal hitting from Phil Salt, who scored his fastest fifty in IPL history. Kohli was also seen animated in the field which he usually does.

However, there was one more such incident that captured the attention of social media users when Kohli mocked Musheer Khan, who made his IPL debut coming into bat as an impact player replacing opener Prabhsimran Singh.

The drama unfolded before the third ball of nineth over bowled by leg-spinner Suyash Sharma. Punjab were under pressure in the Qualifier 1, having lost six wickets with just 60 runs on the board. Musheer came out to bat number eight and when he was taking his guard to his face on his first ball, in an attempt to unsettle his nerves in a high pressure game, Kohli hilariously mocked him saying, “Paani pilata hai ye, he is a water boy."

Kohli’s plan to put the debutant under pressure worked, as the young batter played a false short and departed on a 3-ball duck.

However, Kohli's reaction went viral immediately, and social media users started giving mixed reactions to Kohli’s comments. A certain group of social media users found it disrespectful, while some felt that such things add some masala to the game. The 36-year-old was aggressive throughout the contest and left no stone unturned to get under the skin of the opponent batters.

Notably, Kohli had gifted one of his bats to Musheer Khan, who is the brother of Sarfaraz Khan, when two sides squared off against each other at the same venue.

Later, in the second innings, Musheer picked his maiden IPL wicket after Mayank Agarwal edged the ball that was sliding down the leg-side and could have been called wide if he would haven't tried to play it.

Punjab would want to look at this game as an eye opener as he still have a chance to play the final if they emerge triumphant in qualifier 2, slated to be played on June 1.