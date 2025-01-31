Virat Kohli Fails In First Innings Of Ranji Trophy Return, Departs On 6 Runs

Delhi: India batting stalwart Virat Kohli failed on his Ranji Trophy return after 13 years as he got bowled on just 6 runs in the first innings of Delhi's innings against Railways at Arun Jaitely Stadium here on Friday, January 31.

Kohli was dismissed for six off 15 balls, losing his off-stump to right-arm pacer Himanshu Sangwan. Pacer Himanshu Sangwan bowled fuller length, angling in just outside off stump. Kohli came out of the crease and went for the straight drive, but left a gap between bat and pad. The ball rushed through to clean Kohli up after also seaming in and bouncing nicely and flattened the off stump.

However, on a similar delivery, just off the previous ball, the 36-year-old had whacked the bowler for a boundary down the ground. However, Kohli perished attempting a similar shot as the ball swung into him more than it had in the previous delivery or he assumed. Soon after Kohli's dismissal, fans were seen getting up from their seats and leaving the stadium in large numbers in disappointment.

The 36-year-old has returned to play in the Ranji Trophy after almost 13 years, having last featured in the tournament in November 2012 against Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad.

The opening day of the match between Delhi and Railways saw over 15,000 fans coming to the stadium to watch their favourite cricketer in action. However, they were denied a glimpse of Kohli batting as Delhi skipper Ayush Badoni won the toss and opted to field first.

Delhi bowlers did well to restrict Railways to 241 but lost a wicket soon. However, opener Sanat Sangwan and Yash Dhull continued to bat by Stumps, with Kohli set to walk in at the fall of the next batter.

The crowd went delirious when Yash Dhull was dismissed in the first session of the second day by Rahul Sharma. The air was brimming with excitement and anticipation as Kohli walked into a rousing reception.

Shortly after cleaning up Kohli, Himanshu sent Sanat Sangwan - who was at the other end when Kohli was in the middle - was dismissed for 30 runs off 81 balls.