Watch: Virat Kohli Gives Intense Stare To Spectator For Getting Booed By MCG Crowd

Virat Kohli gave a stare to the Melbourne Cricket Ground spectator after getting booed by the crowd following his dismissal in India's first innings.

Virat Kohli gave intense stare to Melbourne Cricket Ground spectator after getting booed by MCG Crowd (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Melbourne: Star batter Virat Kohli got booed by the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) crowd after he got dismissed on the second day of the ongoing third Test for the Border Gavaskar Trophy on Friday, December 27, 2024.

Kohli, who hasn't been in his prime form in the ongoing series, once again edged the fourth or fifth stump line ball bowled by Scott Boland and gave a regulation catch to wicket-keeper Alex Carey.

The incident happened when Kohli was walking back towards the pavilion with head down in disappointment after his dismissal. As soon as he crossed the boundary line, people near the way towards the Indian dressing room started booing Kohli. The frustrated Kohli must not have liked the comments and came back near the boundary line and gave an intense stare to the spectator in anger.

Kohli walked into the middle when India were reeling at 51/2 with in-form batter KL Rahul (24) and captain Rohit Sharma's (3) dismissal. Kohli didn't look in any trouble early on in the innings, leaving the outside off-stump deliveries consistently. He forged a much-needed 102-run stand to recover India's innings after Australia posted 474 runs on the board.

But then, a miscommunication between Jaiswal, who was batting 82 off 118 balls, and Kohli resulted in the former's wicket. After that, Kohli was expected to take India closer to the hosts' first innings total and ensure that India played out the day. But that couldn't happen as India lost Kohli in the very next over to Boland. Kohli managed to score 36 runs off 86 balls with four boundaries.

