Watch: ‘Sir Do Hi Haath Hain’; Virat Kohli Forced To Turn Down Kanpur Hotel Staff’s Handshake

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

The Indian cricket team has arrived in Kanpur for the second Test against Bangladesh after emerging triumphant in Chennai in the series opener. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant arrived at the hotel but the former was forced to turn down a handshake from the hotel staff.

File Photo: Virat Kohli (ANI)

Kanpur: The Indian team arrived in Kanpur for the second Test of the bilateral series against Bangladesh. The Board of Control for Cricket in India posted a video of the team’s journey from Chennai to Kanpur on their ‘X’ handle. India have taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series with a victory in Chennai.

Virat Kohli always garnered a lot of praise from the cricket fraternity for playing impressive knocks. However, the ace Indian batter made waves this time around with a humble gesture towards hotel staff. In a video going viral, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were seen being welcomed at the team hotel. A group of hotel staff or officials had assembled to give welcome to both the players. One of them gave a bouquet to Kohli and the 35-year-old was seen thanking him for the gesture.

After that, another hotel staff reached out to Kohli for a handshake but he denied the request in a respectful manner saying 'Sir, do hi haath hain (I have two hands only),". Kohli was forced to deny the request as he had a bag in one hand and a bouquet in the other hand.

Before arriving in Kanpur, India produced a dominating display in Chennai. Ravichandran Ashwin was prolific in the 280-run win with a century and a six-wicket haul in the second innings. He earned ‘Player of the Match’ for his performance.

Rishabh Pant and Shubhman Gill also played a key role in India’s win scoring centuries. However, Kohli had a poor outing in the middle as he scored 6 and 17 runs in the two innings.

