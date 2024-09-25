Watch: ‘Sir Do Hi Haath Hain’; Virat Kohli Forced To Turn Down Kanpur Hotel Staff’s Handshake

Kanpur: The Indian team arrived in Kanpur for the second Test of the bilateral series against Bangladesh. The Board of Control for Cricket in India posted a video of the team’s journey from Chennai to Kanpur on their ‘X’ handle. India have taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series with a victory in Chennai.

Virat Kohli always garnered a lot of praise from the cricket fraternity for playing impressive knocks. However, the ace Indian batter made waves this time around with a humble gesture towards hotel staff. In a video going viral, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were seen being welcomed at the team hotel. A group of hotel staff or officials had assembled to give welcome to both the players. One of them gave a bouquet to Kohli and the 35-year-old was seen thanking him for the gesture.

After that, another hotel staff reached out to Kohli for a handshake but he denied the request in a respectful manner saying 'Sir, do hi haath hain (I have two hands only),". Kohli was forced to deny the request as he had a bag in one hand and a bouquet in the other hand.

Before arriving in Kanpur, India produced a dominating display in Chennai. Ravichandran Ashwin was prolific in the 280-run win with a century and a six-wicket haul in the second innings. He earned ‘Player of the Match’ for his performance.

Rishabh Pant and Shubhman Gill also played a key role in India’s win scoring centuries. However, Kohli had a poor outing in the middle as he scored 6 and 17 runs in the two innings.