Virat Kohli Flaunts Bengali-Speaking Skills After Receiving Gift From Mehidy Hasan Miraz; Video Goes Viral

Hyderabad: Indian star batter Virat Kohli is often known for his performance on the field and his generous gestures off the field as well. The right-handed batter was seen receiving a gift from the Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz. After the conclusion of the Kanpur Test, Kohli accepted the gift and impressed the audience with his Bengali language skills.

“Khoob bhalo achi (it's very good),” said Kohli with a smile and referred to the bat gifted by the 26-year-old which was manufactured by his own company.

Miraz also gifted the bat from his company to Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. Miraz had founded his own bat company with a few of his friends.

India recently secured a 2-0 series win over Bangladesh at home solidifying their top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Even though, rain-washed out the play of two days India pulled off a victory as their batters showed attacking intent in the first innings. Thanks to the aggression of the Indian batters, the team sealed a win by seven wickets.

India will next play a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh before facing New Zealand for a Test series. As Rohit and Kohli have retired from the shortest format they will return for the red-ball series against New Zealand after a break. The schedule for this year will include some exciting Test series and they will playing against Australia by the end of the year in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.