ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli Flaunts Bengali-Speaking Skills After Receiving Gift From Mehidy Hasan Miraz; Video Goes Viral

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Virat Kohli, who is often seen giving gifts to teammates and also the opposition players received a gift from Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Kohli was gifted a bat by him and he flaunted his Bengali language skills. Rohit also received a bat from the cricketer.

IND vs BAN
File Photo: Virat Kohli (AP)

Hyderabad: Indian star batter Virat Kohli is often known for his performance on the field and his generous gestures off the field as well. The right-handed batter was seen receiving a gift from the Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz. After the conclusion of the Kanpur Test, Kohli accepted the gift and impressed the audience with his Bengali language skills.

“Khoob bhalo achi (it's very good),” said Kohli with a smile and referred to the bat gifted by the 26-year-old which was manufactured by his own company.

Miraz also gifted the bat from his company to Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. Miraz had founded his own bat company with a few of his friends.

India recently secured a 2-0 series win over Bangladesh at home solidifying their top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Even though, rain-washed out the play of two days India pulled off a victory as their batters showed attacking intent in the first innings. Thanks to the aggression of the Indian batters, the team sealed a win by seven wickets.

India will next play a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh before facing New Zealand for a Test series. As Rohit and Kohli have retired from the shortest format they will return for the red-ball series against New Zealand after a break. The schedule for this year will include some exciting Test series and they will playing against Australia by the end of the year in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Hyderabad: Indian star batter Virat Kohli is often known for his performance on the field and his generous gestures off the field as well. The right-handed batter was seen receiving a gift from the Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz. After the conclusion of the Kanpur Test, Kohli accepted the gift and impressed the audience with his Bengali language skills.

“Khoob bhalo achi (it's very good),” said Kohli with a smile and referred to the bat gifted by the 26-year-old which was manufactured by his own company.

Miraz also gifted the bat from his company to Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. Miraz had founded his own bat company with a few of his friends.

India recently secured a 2-0 series win over Bangladesh at home solidifying their top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Even though, rain-washed out the play of two days India pulled off a victory as their batters showed attacking intent in the first innings. Thanks to the aggression of the Indian batters, the team sealed a win by seven wickets.

India will next play a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh before facing New Zealand for a Test series. As Rohit and Kohli have retired from the shortest format they will return for the red-ball series against New Zealand after a break. The schedule for this year will include some exciting Test series and they will playing against Australia by the end of the year in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VIRAT KOHLIMEHIDY HASAN MIRAZVIRAT KOHLI RECEIVES BAT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.