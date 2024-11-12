Border Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Features On Front Pages Of Australian Newspapers

Adelaide (Australia): Virat Kohli is one of the elite cricketers in the modern era and the Australian newspapers were also hit by Kohli fever ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The star Indian batter made a quick impact after his arrival in Perth as he was captured on the front pages of the Australian newspaper. The Aussie media provided space to Kohli with headlines featuring Hindi and Punjabi headlines.

The Aussie newspapers had five-page columns on the Ashes rivalry and the match-ups to look forward to in the five-Test series. They published stories regarding Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant hyping their contest against Australia in red-ball cricket. The front page of the ‘Advertiser’ had a Hindi headline named "Yugon ki ladai" (translated as "Fight for the ages"). Also, Jaiswal’s article had a Punjabi headline "Navam Raja" or "The New King."

The development comes after Pakistan coach Jason Gillespie’s statement saying that Australian media is hyping the Border Gavaskar Trophy over Pakistan’s series win against Australia.

Indian team has arrived in Perth for the five-match Test series ahead of the series opener. Also, they will be looking to bounce back after a recent series loss against New Zealand. On the other hand, Australia are coming on the back of an ODI defeat against Pakistan.

Also, the equation to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final has become a complicated one for India as they need to win at least four matches in the Border Gavaskar Trophy to get a direct entry.