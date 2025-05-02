RCB Podcast: Virat Kohli Explains Why He Retired From T20I Cricket

Batting stalwart Virat Kohli recently explained why he hung up his boots from the T20I format following India's World Cup win last year in Barbados. Kohli, who struggled for the entire tournament, had saved the best for the final against South Africa. He scored a match-winning 76 off 59 balls to help India post a winning total in the end as India clinched the title after 17 years.

For his exceptional performance with the bat, Kohli was adjudged as Player of the Match. While speaking at the post-match presentation with Harsha Bhogale, Kohli announced that it was his last game for Indian in T20I jersey.

After nearly a year after, Virat Kohli reflected on his decision on the latest episode of the RCB podcast. He said that he made the call to step aside to allow the new set of players to come in and enjoy the 2-year cycle before the World Cup.

“I do not think things have changed for me in any way. The decision (to leave T20Is) was taken purely understanding that there is a new set of players who are more than ready and they need time, they need a 2-year cycle to evolve, handle pressure, play in different parts of the world, and play enough games to the point where when the World Cup comes, they feel like they are ready,” said Kohli.

Kohli played a total of 125 T20I games for India and scored 4188 runs during that time at an average of 48.69. He ended his long standing T20 international career with second leading run getter for Indian in the shortest format of the game.

Kohli and RCB's wait for an IPL title has been on for 18 years and the star batter was asked if he ever thought of moving from the franchise. The star batter said that the love he has received from the fans was bigger than any silverware or trophy.

“The love that I have received from the fans, I do not think any silverware or any trophy can come close to that,” said Kohli.

So far, Kohli has racked up 443 runs in 10 innings at an average 63.28, striking at 138.87. He has the most fifties this season, having scored 6 already.

Under the new captain Rajat Patidar, RCB are currently having a stupendous run in IPL 2025 so far. RCB are currently placed second in the points table with seven wins in 10 matches, with only home win coming against Rajasthan Royals. They have beaten Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk, Mumbai Indians (MI) in Wankhade, Delhi Capitals (DC) in Arun Jaitely Stadium, Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur, Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata, becoming the first to win six consecutive games away from home in a single edition.