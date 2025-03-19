First Member To Play And Officiate In IPL; Virat Kohli’s Ex-Teammate Achieves This Historic Feat

Kolkata: The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to start from March 22. The season opener will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Virat Kohli will become the first player to play all 18 seasons for a single franchise. However, in the same of tournament, one of Kohli’s ex-teammates will also etch his name in the history books. His ex-teammate from India’s Under-19 side who won the World Cup in 2008 will be featuring in the tournament as an umpire.

Tanmay Shrivastava, who was a key member of the India U-19 squad captained by Virat Kohli that won the World Cup in 2008, is included in the list of umpires for IPL 2025. He has been also a part of the IPL by playing for Punjab Kings in the 2008 and 2009 seasons. He scored eight runs from three innings. In the IPL 2025, he will become the first person to be featured in the IPL both as a player and an umpire.

In a post on their ‘X’ handle, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) announced that Tanmay Shrivastava will be an umpire in the IPL 2025.

“A true player never leaves the field—just changes the game. Wishing Tanmay Srivastava the best as he dons a new hat with the same passion!” they wrote.

Who is Tanmay Shrivastava?

Left-handed batter Tanmay Shrivastava represented Uttar Pradesh at the domestic level. He was one of the key members in the Indian Under-19 side that won the World Cup in 2008. He finished as the highest run-getter in the tournament with a tally of 262 runs.

He also had a successful domestic career scoring 4198 first-class runs and 1728 runs in List A cricket. After his retirement he trained to become an umpire and has officiated in a few domestic matches as well.