How Virat Kohli Has Become England’s Third Highest Run Getter In ODIs?

Hyderabad: In the modern era, where cricket has become a fast-paced game. The run rates are soaring higher and the batters are finding boundaries on a constant basis. Big hitters are playing a key role in the white-ball formats like ODIs and T20Is. However, amidst the lineup of aggressive batters, anchors also play a crucial role in the team's composition. They do an important task of rotating the strike regularly to keep the scoreboard ticking and allow other batters to free their arms.

Virat Kohli is the epitome of such a phenomenon, and he perfectly signifies the importance of taking singles in the white-ball format. The right-handed batter showcased it once again in the Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium with a knock of 84 runs to help the team script a successful chase of 265.

His knock was laced with five fours and a six in a significantly controlled inning. His stay at the crease was spread between 56 singles, four doubles and five fours. Interestingly, Kohli now has 5870 singles in the 301-match ODI career. This makes up 41% of Kohli’s overall tally in ODI cricket.

The tally is so huge that it can make him the third-highest run-scorer in the ODI cricket for England. Eoin Morgan (6957 runs) and Joe Root (6859 runs) are the highest run-getters for the English team. Ian Bell (5416 runs) and Jos Buttler (5196 runs) are behind.

One more stat highlights the impact he leaves by rotating strike. He has the most singles in ODI cricket since 2000. Kumar Sangakkara (5688) is at the second place while Mahela Jayawardena (5046) is at the third place. MS Dhoni (4474) and Jacques Kallis (4057) occupy the fourth and fifth place in the list. Interestingly, he is the only active cricketer in the top five players with the most singles in ODI cricket since 2000.

The 36-year-old keeps impressing the cricket world with his quick running between the wickets and ability to plantring singles in his knock while chasing. Fondly called the ‘Chase Master’, Kohli has shown that batters can weave their innings around singles while smashing some risky shots in an era where the batting has become more aggressive.