Virat Kohli Dances On 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' With Shah Rukh Khan Ahead Of IPL 2025

Kolkata: Batting stalwart Virat Kohli displayed his dancing skills during the opening ceremony of the highly awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at iconic Eden Gardens here on Saturday, February 22.

Virat Kohli danced alongside Shah Rukh Khan on the famous song 'Jhoome jo Pathan' at Eden Gardens and the video of the same went viral on social media.

During the opening ceremony, both Kohli and Rinku had a chat with the superstar Shah Rukh Khan. During their chat, Shah Rukh asked Virat whether the upcoming generation of players, whom he termed as the "bold generation," would have a quicker approach to the game. He also inquired if Virat's generation, the "gold generation," still had what it takes to lead the team to victory.

"The bold generation is coming very strongly but the old generation is still here. Ready to make an impact, still ready to play the game and hopefully keep creating more memories for all these lovely fans for years to come," Virat said.

RCB-KKR face off kicks-off IPL 2025

The first match of the season will be between the reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens. Interestingly, both the sides will have new captains as KKR will be led by Ajinkya Rahane and Rajat Patidar will lead the RCB franchise for the 2025 season.