Virat Kohli Crosses 27,000 Runs In International Cricket, Becomes Fastest Player To Achieve Feat

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): India batting stalwart Virat Kohli became the second Indian batter to complete 27,000 international runs on Monday, September 30, 2024. He achieved this landmark during the second Test between India and Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium here.

Kohli is also the fourth overall cricketer to complete 27,000 international runs after cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, and Ricky Ponting. Sachin lead the list with 34,357 runs, followed by Sangakkara with 28016 and Ponting with 27483.

Virat Kohli became the fastest player to reach 27,000 international runs as he surpassed Tendulkar, who had reached to feat in 623 innings. Kohli has currently played 594 innings in international cricket including all three formats while Sangakkara had completed in 648 and Ponting reached there in 650 were on second and third places respectively.

Fastest to 27,000 runs

594 innings - Virat Kohli 623 innings - Sachin Tendulkar 648 innings - Kumar Sangakkara 650 innings - Ricky Ponting

Most runs in international cricket