Virat Kohli Crosses 27,000 Runs In International Cricket, Becomes Fastest Player To Achieve Feat

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): India batting stalwart Virat Kohli became the second Indian batter to complete 27,000 international runs on Monday, September 30, 2024. He achieved this landmark during the second Test between India and Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium here.
Kohli is also the fourth overall cricketer to complete 27,000 international runs after cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, and Ricky Ponting. Sachin lead the list with 34,357 runs, followed by Sangakkara with 28016 and Ponting with 27483.
Another day at office, another milestone breached!@imVkohli now has 27000 runs in international cricket 👏👏— BCCI (@BCCI) September 30, 2024
He is the fourth player and second Indian to achieve this feat!#INDvBAN @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/ijXWfi5v7O
Virat Kohli became the fastest player to reach 27,000 international runs as he surpassed Tendulkar, who had reached to feat in 623 innings. Kohli has currently played 594 innings in international cricket including all three formats while Sangakkara had completed in 648 and Ponting reached there in 650 were on second and third places respectively.
Fastest to 27,000 runs
- 594 innings - Virat Kohli
- 623 innings - Sachin Tendulkar
- 648 innings - Kumar Sangakkara
- 650 innings - Ricky Ponting
Most runs in international cricket
- Sachin Tendulkar (India) in 782 innings - 34,357 runs
- Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) in 666 innings - 28,016 runs
- Ricky Ponting (Australia) in 668 innings - 27,483 runs
- Virat Kohli (India) in 594 innings* - 27,009 runs
- Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) in 725 innings - 25,957 runs