Virat Kohli Breaks Chennai's Chepauk Stadium's Wall During Practice Session

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Former India skipper Virat Kohli broke the wall of MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) here on Sunday, September 15, 2024. While batting in the practice session ahead of the first Test match against Bangladesh, one of Kohli's shots collided on the wall and made a massive ball-shaped hole in it.

The incident was reported by broadcaster Jio Cinema, who were at the practice session in Chennai. The Indian team have been sweating it out a week ahead of the first Test match against Najmul Shanto's side.

The Rohit Sharma-led team will begin their home season with two Test match series against Bangladesh, who have recently defeated Pakistan 2-0 in Pakistan despite the horrifying scenes happening in their home country. Following their emphatic win, captain Najmul Shanto has said that they will contribute a portion of their bonus to the flood-affected people and those who were affected by the student-led people's movement. The amount is BDT 3.2 crore [approx. US$270,000] for winning two Tests and the series.

Notably, Bangladesh has never won a Test series in India so far but will be eager to continue its momentum and script history in India as well.

The Indian team on the other hand last played a Test series early in 2024 when England visited the country to play a 5-match Test series in March where they secured the series 4-1 after losing the first Test in Hyderabad. The Indian team are currently at the top of the World Test Championship points table and will look to maintain their dominance to reach the third World Test Championship final on the trot.