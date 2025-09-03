Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede After IPL Victory Celebrations

Hyderabad: Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has expressed himself on the Bengaluru stampede. The incident occurred outside at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in June, which took 11 lives and around 75 people were injured. The stampede occurred after RCB won their first IPL title in 18 years.

Kohli took to his Instagram handle, quoting ‘your struggle is our story now’.

"Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th. What should've been the happiest moment in our franchise's history... turned into something tragic. I've been thinking of and praying for the families of those we lost... and for our fans who were injured. Your loss is part of our story now. Together, we will move forward with care, respect and responsibility," said Kohli, as quoted by RCB.

Kohli’s reaction comes after RCB announced Rs 25 lakh compensation each for the families of the victims. The franchise also made an announcement that they will be establishing a memorial in the city to honour the fans. They also released a six-point manifesto to take precautionary measures for something like this does not happen again.

"Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025. We lost eleven members of the RCB family. They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of us," the statement from the club read.

After a probe into the matter and a one-man judicial commission report by retired Karnataka HC judge Justice Michael D’Cunha labelled the venue as 'unsafe' and 'unsuitable' for large-scale gatherings.

Also, the Women’s World Cup matches are moved from Bengaluru to Navi Mumbai. It includes three group stage matches, a semifinal and a final. Earlier, the Maharaja T20 trophy matches were moved from Bengaluru to Navi Mumbai.