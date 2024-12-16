ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli Breaks Rahul Dravid's Record, Becomes Indian With Third Most Runs vs Australia In Tests

Virat Kohli became the Indian with the third most runs vs Australia in Test cricket as he surpassed Rahul Dravid's tally during the Gabba Test.

Virat Kohli became the Indian with the third most runs vs Australia in Test cricket as he surpassed Rahul Dravid's tally during the Gabba Test.
Virat Kohli become Indian with third most runs vs Australia in Test cricket during IND vs AUS 3rd Test At Gabba (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 35 seconds ago

Brisbane: Former skipper and batting stalwart Virat Kohli became the third-highest scorer for India against Australia in Test cricket, surpassing former skipper and head coach Rahul Dravid. Kohli achieved a significant record on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test between India and Australia at the iconic The Gabba here on Monday, December 16, 2024.

Kohli is playing his 100th international match across formats against Australia, the second most after legendary Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 110.

Kohli came out to bat when India were reeling at 6/2, losing southpaw opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 off 2 balls) and Shubman Gill (1 off 3 balls). There were many expectations from Kohli, who was on his fourth tour to Australia, but he failed to live up to the expectations. Kohli (3 off 16 balls) edged one to the wicket-keeper after scoring just two runs. Once again, he tried to work with the fourth or fifth stump line delivery and ended up giving a sitter behind the wickets.

However, Kohli managed to break Rahul Dravid's significant record for most Test runs against Australia. Kohli and Dravid were levelled on 2,166 runs and with his first runs on the board, the former became the third leading run-getter against Australia in Test cricket.

Kohli now has 2,168 runs to his name in the longest format of cricket at an average of 46.12 which includes 9 hundreds and 5 fifties. On the other hand, Rahul Dravid had amassed 2,166 runs at an average of 38.67 with the help of two centuries and 13 fifties.

Kohli is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, who have racked up 3,630 and 2,434 runs respectively. Overall, England's JB Hobbs has scored 3,636, the most, runs against Australia in Tests and Tendulkar is second in the list.

Player With Most Runs Against Australia

PlayerSpanMatInnsRunsAve10050
JB Hobbs (ENG)1908-19304171363654.261215
SR Tendulkar (IND)1991-201339743630551116
DI Gower (ENG)1978-19914277326944.78912
G Boycott (ENG)1964-19813871294547.5714
BC Lara (ICC/WI)1992-20053158285651911
WR Hammond (ENG)1928-19473358285251.8597
H Sutcliffe (ENG)1924-19342746274166.85816
JH Edrich (ENG)1964-19753257264448.96713
GA Gooch (ENG)1975-19954279263233.31416
AN Cook (ENG)2006-20183564249340.2511
VVS Laxman (IND)1998-20122954243449.67612
MC Cowdrey (ENG)1954-19754375243334.26511
L Hutton (ENG)1938-19552749242856.46514
JE Root (ENG)2013-20233465242840.46418
IVA Richards (WI)1975-19913454226644.43514
DL Haynes (WI)1978-19933359223342.13514
CH Lloyd (WI)1968-19852948221150.25612
RB Richardson (WI)1984-19952948217549.4397
V Kohli (IND)2011-202428*49216846.1295
R Dravid (ICC/IND)1996-20123362216638.67213

Brisbane: Former skipper and batting stalwart Virat Kohli became the third-highest scorer for India against Australia in Test cricket, surpassing former skipper and head coach Rahul Dravid. Kohli achieved a significant record on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test between India and Australia at the iconic The Gabba here on Monday, December 16, 2024.

Kohli is playing his 100th international match across formats against Australia, the second most after legendary Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 110.

Kohli came out to bat when India were reeling at 6/2, losing southpaw opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 off 2 balls) and Shubman Gill (1 off 3 balls). There were many expectations from Kohli, who was on his fourth tour to Australia, but he failed to live up to the expectations. Kohli (3 off 16 balls) edged one to the wicket-keeper after scoring just two runs. Once again, he tried to work with the fourth or fifth stump line delivery and ended up giving a sitter behind the wickets.

However, Kohli managed to break Rahul Dravid's significant record for most Test runs against Australia. Kohli and Dravid were levelled on 2,166 runs and with his first runs on the board, the former became the third leading run-getter against Australia in Test cricket.

Kohli now has 2,168 runs to his name in the longest format of cricket at an average of 46.12 which includes 9 hundreds and 5 fifties. On the other hand, Rahul Dravid had amassed 2,166 runs at an average of 38.67 with the help of two centuries and 13 fifties.

Kohli is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, who have racked up 3,630 and 2,434 runs respectively. Overall, England's JB Hobbs has scored 3,636, the most, runs against Australia in Tests and Tendulkar is second in the list.

Player With Most Runs Against Australia

PlayerSpanMatInnsRunsAve10050
JB Hobbs (ENG)1908-19304171363654.261215
SR Tendulkar (IND)1991-201339743630551116
DI Gower (ENG)1978-19914277326944.78912
G Boycott (ENG)1964-19813871294547.5714
BC Lara (ICC/WI)1992-20053158285651911
WR Hammond (ENG)1928-19473358285251.8597
H Sutcliffe (ENG)1924-19342746274166.85816
JH Edrich (ENG)1964-19753257264448.96713
GA Gooch (ENG)1975-19954279263233.31416
AN Cook (ENG)2006-20183564249340.2511
VVS Laxman (IND)1998-20122954243449.67612
MC Cowdrey (ENG)1954-19754375243334.26511
L Hutton (ENG)1938-19552749242856.46514
JE Root (ENG)2013-20233465242840.46418
IVA Richards (WI)1975-19913454226644.43514
DL Haynes (WI)1978-19933359223342.13514
CH Lloyd (WI)1968-19852948221150.25612
RB Richardson (WI)1984-19952948217549.4397
V Kohli (IND)2011-202428*49216846.1295
R Dravid (ICC/IND)1996-20123362216638.67213

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MOST RUNS VS AUSTRALIA IN TESTSVIRAT KOHLI SURPASSES RAHUL DRAVIDVIRAT KOHLIIND VS AUS 3RD TESTVIRAT KOHLI MOST RUNS VS AUSTRALIA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.